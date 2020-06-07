N. RICHLAND HILLS, TX - Michael Castellon Jr. was born in Odessa, Texas on July 15, 1985, to Rosie and Michael Sr. He attended Reagan Elementary School and completed his public-school education at Lubbock Coronado High School, where he was part of the Mock Trial/Speech and Debate Team, JV Baseball Team, and Yearbook Staff. He was honored to give his 2003 Class Commencement Address titled "Hello World", which made his family extremely proud.



After Graduating High School, he attended Texas Tech University from 2003-2004 and was part of the Honors College, he then attended the University of Texas of the Permian Basin and graduated in 2007, with a BA in English and History. He was also a member of the Sandstorm Literary Magazine at UTPB.



While at UTPB, Michael began working for the Odessa American newspaper as a Staff Reporter. Michael loved writing at the paper. Many of his articles were featured on the front page of the paper and covered a wide variety of topics from UIL Band Competitions, haunted warehouses, parenting and therapy techniques, to sports articles. One of his most prominent articles was about his step-grandfather David Eggleston, entitled "An alternative mode of Transportation".







In October 2007, Michael moved to Irving, Texas and began working for Best Buy as a Media Specialist, rising through the ranks to become Inventory and Merchandising Supervisor.







In June 2015, Michael joined Molina Healthcare as a MHI Member Services Representative. While at Molina, Michael flourished as a Learning Facilitator and embraced a natural talent as a teacher and trainer, as evidenced by so many wonderful comments and Facebook postings from his Molina friends and coworkers. He considered them his "Dallas Family".







Michael had a passion for baseball. At an early age he and his brother Matt attended a local baseball card trading event which featured a Rookie Texas Ranger Catcher, Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez. Michael was a lifelong Texas Ranger fan. He eventually took a road trip with his mother Rosie, his uncle Manuel Valles Jr, and his son Christopher to see Pudge be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. To Michael that trip was a once in a lifetime event. He was able to see Pudge start his career and share the end of Pudge's career with his son.







Michael's biggest passion was God and his son. His son, Christopher Noah, lovingly nicknamed Ctop by his dad, was his priority. Michael took to fatherhood like a fish to water. He loved his son and devoted most of his time to pursuits revolving around Christopher. They were best buddies and together most weekends going to church, movies, shopping, trying new restaurants, WWE events, Ranger games, and many times, just hanging out at the park were some of the activities they enjoyed together. Michael's spirit will live on through his beautiful son.







He was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents Esperanza "Nana" and Judge Manuel "Ghee" Valles Sr., Petronilo "Paw Paw Pete" Castellon, his devoted Uncle Vidal "Billy" Valles, aka "Uncle O", Uncle Desiderio "Desi" Castellon, Sister Hopie Sena, brothers: Stormie Ty Sena and Stoney Boy Sena.







Michael leaves to cherish his memory, one son: Christopher Noah Molina of Irving, TX. His mother Rosie Valles (Albert Valencia), father Michael Castellon Sr. (Melissa) of San Antonio, one brother: Matthew Valles Castellon(Pita), of Odessa, Texas and Paternal Grandmother Luz "Lois" Castellon Eggleston(David) of Midland, Texas.







There were many special people in Michael's life, and he loved them all dearly, including his aunts, uncles, and many cousins. In addition, a host of extended relatives, friends, and his family at Molina Healthcare will miss his warm smile, quick wit, and gentle hugs. Special thanks to all friends and family who have supported us during this time and especially True-Lite Christian Fellowship Church.



Pallbearers: Matthew Castellon, Kris Gates, Aaron Baughman, David Molina, Erik Garcia and Stephen Castellon



A Visitation will be held Monday, June 8, 2020 at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Celebration of life to be shared at 7:00 pm. Masks must be worn in funeral home at all times. The family would like to let family and friends know that whoever is not able to attend, a livestreaming of the celebration of life will begin at 7:00 pm and conclude at 8:00 pm on Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home's Facebook page on Monday, June 8, 2020. A Funeral will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 1:00 pm at True Lite Christian Fellowship Church, Pastor Roy Smith officiating (the service will be livestreamed as well on the church website) with interment to follow at Ector County Cemetery.



We are requesting you limit the size of the gathering during the viewing due to concerns regarding the current health crisis. Please feel free to come and pay your respects but limit your contact with others as per recommended guidelines from the CDC.



