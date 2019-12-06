|
ODESSA - Michael Dale Reyenga, age 66, left his earthly body and gained his heavenly wings Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 1:20 pm.
He was born in Eldorado, TX to Eddie and Edna Reyenga on January 21, 1953. He met and fell in love with his wife of 50 years, Joyce, when they were just 15 and 16 years old. They married June 11, 1971. She was the apple of his eye and the love of his life.
In May 1970, Mike joined the Army and he and his new bride were stationed in Germany where he completed his two years of service. In over 40 years working in the oilfield, he was a successful business owner, welder and highly respected superintendent. He retired from Holloman in January 2017.
Mike was an avid fisherman. Fishing was definitely his favorite pastime. He fished many lakes in Texas but his favorite place was Lake Oviachic in Mexico, which he visited at least twice a year.
Mike was a great example of what a husband, dad and Pappy should be. If you knew him, you knew he loved to drink his coffee and smoke. He was also a man full of knowledge; easy to talk to, honest, and to the point. You always knew where you stood with him. If he loved you - you knew it.
Mike and Joyce have three children: Brandi Reyenga Ewing, Chaylon and Yvonne Reyenga, and Cody Reyenga. They also have eleven beloved grandchildren. There are many nieces, nephews and friends along the way. He was the oldest of four children, having two brothers, one sister, one sister-in-law and one brother-in-law: Royce and Donna Reyenga, Jim and Debbie Reyenga, David and Sherrie Satterwhite, Regena and Gary Collinsworth, and Wade and Georgia Deeds; and his father-in-law: WJ Deeds.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Eddie and Edna Reyenga, mother-in-law: Lois Deeds, and nephew: Chase.
The family invites friends to come and share memories at Acres West Funeral Chapel on Friday evening from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be at Sherwood Church of Christ at 10:30 am on Saturday, December 7, 2019, officiated by Brother Lynn Money.
Mike will be loved and missed every single day!
"CATCH AND RELEASE"
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 6, 2019