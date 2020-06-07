ODESSA - Michael Dewayne Flippin, 70, of Odessa Tx, passed away on June 1, 2020 in Odessa. Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Pastor Jim Davis of Hamlin, Tx, a lifelong friend, officiating. For those unable to attend, please go to his obituary page at www.sunsetodessa.com to view the live stream video at the time of service. Mike was born to T.N. Flippin, Jr. and Sid Corbell Flippin in Seminole, Texas. He attended Odessa High School and Odessa College. He married Carla Huckabay on December 13, 1968 in Odessa. He worked at Cudd Energy Services in safety and CDL driver training for 30 years. He was a U.S Army veteran and served in Vietnam in 1968-1969. He was awarded the Bronze Star with Valor. Mike is preceded in death by his father, T.N. Flippin, Jr., his stepfather James L. Webb, Jr., his grandmother Leona Corbell, and his grandfather Earl Corbell. Mike is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carla Flippin, daughter Nicki Lee and husband Kevin, son Michael Chase Flippin, brothers Jerry Flippin and Monty Flippin, mother Sid Webb, grandchildren Dakota Hallmark and wife Bianca, Tabitha Hallmark, Ryan Flippin, Chris Flippin, and great grandson Beaux Luke ( Beaux Diddly) Hallmark, all of Odessa. He is also survived by his uncles Dickie Corbell, Don Flippin and Bill McFarland, aunts Eloisa Corbell and June McFarland, nieces Tara Williams and Tami Hartman of Houston, Whitney Flippin and Lindsey Lumpkin of Odessa, nephews Max Flippin of Waxahachie, Michael Dane Flippin of Grandbury, James Flippin of Everett WA, and Ross Raines of Ft. Worth and several cousins, great nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Michael Chase Flippin, Dakota Hallmark, Ryan Flippin, Chris Flippin, Jerry Flippin, and Monty Flippin and wife Janet. Honorary pallbearers are Kevin Lee and Beaux Hallmark. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project or the charity of your choice. Mike's family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Renuka Borra, MD, Dr. Nam Kim, MD, and Medical Center Hospitals ICU and 5th floor nurses. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Jun. 7, 2020.