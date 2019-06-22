SAN ANGELO - Michael Don Hobson, 67, of San Angelo went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 20, 2019 in San Angelo. Michael Don, affectionately known as Mike, was born November 3, 1951 in Kermit, Texas to Gerald Don and Dolores Irene Hobson. He grew up in Goldsmith, Tx and graduated from Odessa High School in 1970. After high school, Mike worked several jobs before going into the oil field business. He was a forklift operator from 1972 - 1983. In 1983 he began his career as an electrician and would eventually become a Master Electrician. He worked for the city of San Angelo as an electrical inspector for 18 years and retired in 2014. Mike had an incredible work ethic with a lot of high energy. After retirement, he started his own company Hobson Electric and worked until about two weeks ago. Mike was a loving father and grandfather who adored his family. He had many passions in life, among them were playing and watching golf, listening to music and learning anything and everything he could in whatever subject interested him at the time. Mike's greatest satisfaction came from making others laugh. He believed every occasion was an occasion to be happy. No joke was off limits. With quick wit, a contagious laugh, a little bit of trouble, and a lot of charm, Mike warmed every room he walked into, and every heart he touched. In his final years Mike made peace with the many challenges of life. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him! Mike was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his children, Michelle Elliott and her husband Kyle, of Lubbock, Carissa Siler and her husband Rick, of Lubbock, Nickolaus Hobson and his wife Candice, of AL, Christopher Hobson, of San Angelo, and Sarah Hobson, of San Angelo. He was also blessed with 8 grandchildren, Levi, Haleigh, Maddi, Avery, David, and Emma, all of Lubbock, and Karleigh and Cason, of AL. The family will receive friends for visitation from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Harper Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be 1:00 P.M., Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Harper Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Eric Robinson officiating. The graveside service will be 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Resthaven Memorial Park in Lubbock, TX.



Published in Odessa American on June 22, 2019