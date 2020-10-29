ALBUQUERQUE - Michael Glide Broxson, 70, faithfully met his Lord and Savior on October 13th, 2020. He was born on November 9th, 1949, in Midland, TX. He was the son of the late Gilvin (Bill) Cooper Broxson and Christine Francis Dodd Broxson. His transition to life in Heaven marked as an extra special occasion as it occurred on his mother's birthday, who he loved and longed to see since her passing. He is survived by his brother Terry Broxson of Lantana, TX, son Randy Broxson of Bossier City, LA, daughter Michael-Ann Gabaldon of Placitas, NM, and grandchildren: Nicole Broxson, Logan Broxson, Kaitlyn Gabaldon, and Christopher Gabaldon.



Dad grew up in Midland, Texas, and was a proud graduate of Lee High school in 1968. Football season in our house was always fun as my mom and I (Michael-Ann) were MOJO fans, and dad was a diehard Rebel. He had many great memories to share about his time spent in the Lee marching band, where he played the trumpet. After high school, he followed in his big brother's footsteps and attended Hardin Simmons University (HSU) in Abilene. He always looked up to his big brother and spoke about his admiration for him. One of his most shared stories about his time at HSU was when he almost got kicked out of school for low grades and then making a come-back by landing on the Dean's list. He enjoyed telling that story to his grandkids in hopes of motivating them and reminding them that nothing is impossible with hard work. Another of his favorite stories was when the Cowboy band at HSU was invited to march in the Nixon inaugural parade in Washington, D.C. Dad loved music. Not only could he play the trumpet, but he also enjoyed the piano, guitar, trombone, and had the most remarkable singing voice. His voice has always reminded me of Willie Nelson. I remember many fun-filled nights of him playing guitar and singing while I danced around the room when I was a little kid. He brought so much joy to all of us when he played.



Dad also loved fishing and golfing. He enjoyed taking my brother fishing when he was young and playing golf with me. Randy always looked forward to time with dad, and fishing was their particularly special time together. Dad was exceedingly proud to have a son. Randy distinctly remembers Dad holding him tight when he graduated boot camp and how it made him feel when dad expressed how proud he was of him. Dad wasn't a very emotional man, but gave the best hugs and made sure that we felt loved. He was over the moon, thrilled to have four grandchildren. Dad was excited about their future. He expressed numerous times how truly impressed he was with the young lady Nicole grew to become. Grandpa adored Kaitlyn and her nurturing spirit. He was thrilled to watch Christopher challenge himself and seek big things in life. Finally, Logan amazed his grandpa with his intelligence.



He spent most of his career working for Rawson, an oil and gas company. He excelled at his job as a salesman and made many friends along the way. John Wiggins was one of those friends, and he thought of him as a brother.



After living most of his life in Midland and Odessa, he moved to Longview, Texas, closer to Randy. He lived there for fourteen years. Once he retired in 2014, he soon moved to Placitas, NM, to live out the rest of his life with me. I was thrilled and surprised he wanted to move. I am grateful I had the last few years with him living next to me. I learned so much about him, and it was interesting to hear his wisdom and view of today's world. Something many may not know about him is that the Black Lives Matter movement touched him significantly, and he would want everyone to know that he is not a Trump supporter.



Dad, you will be missed. We love you and will see you again.



