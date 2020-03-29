|
ODESSA - Michael Henry O'Donnell Jr., age 39, of Odessa, TX stepped into the arms of his Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, March 21, 2020. He was born in Odessa, TX on September 4, 1980 to Michael Henry O'Donnell and Annette Kay Drummond. When Michael was the age of seven, Annette went into the arms of Jesus and Michael went to live with his second parents, Steve and Donna Bell.
Michael's proudest accomplishments were his children. Michael was very proud of being a father to such great kids, who were the most important part of his life. Any time Michael talked about them his eyes would light up. Michael was also a wonderful son, brother, friend, uncle and nephew. He enjoyed sports a lot and his favorites were The Dallas Cowboys and the San Antonio Spurs. Michael also enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and friends. He had an amazing smile and he would always give you a big hug. Michael loved people. He would always be willing to go the extra mile to help anyone with anything. If you had ever talked to him, you would know he had the best manners and was very polite. His mother Annette had taught him at an early age to have manners and respect others. Michael also taught this to his children.
Those left to cherish his love and memories are his parents: Steve and Donna Bell; sons: Kaman O'Donnell and Brady O'Donnell; daughter: Kaylee O'Donnell; brothers: Jason Wheeler and Vernon Fuqua; sisters: Tonya Chavez and Lena Fuqua; aunt and uncle: Forest and Sharon Buenger; cousin: Melody Compton, Wesley and Anna Marie Compton; as well as numerous family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Annette Drummond; grandmother: Mildred Lee; grandparents: Louie and Laverne Bell; aunt: Marsha Drummond and uncle: Robert Drummond.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 29, 2020