|
|
LUBBOCK - Michael King, 62, of Odessa, passed away on October 2, 2019 in Lubbock, Texas.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 8th at 1:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Jimmy Braswell officiating.
Michael was born in Somerville, MA to Henry and Jean King on August 13, 1957. He married the love of his life Cynthia on September 11, 1976 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Cambridge, MA. He was the sole owner and operator of King Coating.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was a kind and generous man who loved life. He was an avid New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys fan. He loved the game of golf, and never missed a Sunday tee time. He was surrounded in life by an abundant number of family and friends. He was blessed beyond measure by all of the people who touched his life.
Michael is preceded in death by his parents Henry and Jean King and his brother Robert King.
Michael is survived by his wife Cynthia King, his daughter Jennifer King and her partner Scott, his daughter Lorene King Giba and her husband Bryan, his brothers Peter and Paul King, his grandchildren Joseph, Zack, Brooklyn, Conner, Tanner and Cadie.
Our family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the ICU staff at the University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas.
In lieu of flowers his family is requesting donations be made in Michael's name to the Neuro ICU Department of University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home. To sign the guestbook, please go to www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 6, 2019