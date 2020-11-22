ODESSA - Michael Patrick Mack "Mack," 30, of Odessa, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on November 12, 2020.
Michael was born on January 8, 1990, to Merrilyn Mack and the late Navy Veteran Robert Mack. He graduated from Midland High School in 2008. After high school, Michael enlisted in the United States Navy and served on the USS Cleveland as an Engineman until decommissioning in 2011. He then served at the Assault Craft Unit 1 as a Second Engineer out of Coronado, CA. Michael then proudly worked as a firefighter with the City of Odessa from January 27, 2020, until he passed away.
Michael loved spending time with friends and family. He always had a smile on his face and did whatever he could to make people laugh. Hiking and camping with his dogs and friends, painting, drawing, and playing the guitar were things Michael loved to do in his spare time. He had two dogs Nattly and Jefe, who were the absolute light of his life, and numerous chickens.
He is survived by his mother, Merrilyn Mack, two brothers John Mack and Chris Killough, and sister Michelle Mack. Michael is also survived by numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, friends, Navy family, and Firefighter family.
Michael is preceded in death by his father Robert Mack, Grandfather John Peterson, Grandmother Beulah Peterson, Uncle Phil Marin and Uncle Bob SInger.
Michael's family will be receiving visitors on Sunday November 22, 2020 from 4pm-8pm at Ellis Funeral Home. In order to accommodate as many friends as possible, please limit your visit to a maximum of 10 minutes. Funeral service will be held at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Midland at 11:00 AM on Monday November 23, 2020. The church will be Livestreaming the service for those who are unable to attend. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes you consider making a memorial donation in Michael's name to https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/
The Mack family would like to thank everyone for their love and support during this difficult time.