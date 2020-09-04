ODESSA - Michael Villa, 26, of Odessa, TX, passed away on August 29, 2020 after a selfless, fatherly, heroic act in saving the life of his 8-month-old baby boy. Recitation of the Rosary will be at 2:00 PM, Monday, September 7, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 with Father Mark of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church officiating at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Michael was born on April 05, 1994 to his loving mother, Frances Madrid and father, Guadalupe Villa. In 2014, Michael met the love of his life, Krystal Villa and they married in August 2019; and had just happily celebrated their first year of beautiful marriage together. Though their time together came to halt, their love will forever live on. They had a daughter, Athena Villa and son, Nikolai Hector Villa. Michael attended Odessa High School. He worked as a salesman for TSI Flow Products and was one month short of completing his first year with the company. He previously worked as a dispatcher for Stuart Pressure Control for 4.5 years. Michael loved shooting, camping, video games and the New England Patriots, but most of all, spending time with his family, especially his grandparents, known as Nana and Tata. He had recently picked up a new cooking hobby and was known for his famous Ranch Style Beans. Michael is described by many who knew him as a hardworking, devoted and loving husband to his wife, an amazing father to their children and a loving son, grandson, brother, uncle and cousin. He never passed up on lending a helping hand to family, friends or even a stranger. He was always willing to help and go the extra mile without ever being asked. He was truly one of the best! Michael Villa is survived by his adoring wife, Krystal Villa; daughter, Athena; son, Nikolai Hector Villa; mother, Frances Madrid; stepfather, Luis Molina; father, Guadalupe Villa; grandparents, Gregorio and Susie Madrid; older brother, Jesus Villa; younger brother, Auden Villa; baby sister, Serenity Medina; nieces, Evelynn Villa, Adalynn Villa, Nevaeh Leslie and Mariah Leslie; and nephews, Alic Villa, Hector Leslie and Stephen Leslie, Jr. The family of Michael Villa wishes to extend our sincere thanks to TSI Flow Products, Stuart Pressure Control, Jr Da Barber and Heather Gonzales. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com
.