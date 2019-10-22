|
MIDLAND - Mike Halldorson - husband, father, son, friend, and teacher - left this life on Friday, October 18, 2019 and entered God's kingdom where he was received by our heavenly Father with open arms.
Mike was born December 26, 1984, to John and Alice Halldorson in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Growing up, Mike loved science, his family, and any and all animals. Mike moved to Midland where he found his calling as a Chemistry teacher. Mike never used a textbook. He researched and found materials that he knew would interest and engage his students. He was a beloved teacher at Permian High School for eleven years. Mike's courage and strength as he battled his epilepsy were an inspiration to all. He never wanted to miss a day of work unless it was to go be on the field with VIP tickets to watch his Minnesota Vikings.
He is survived by his wife, Kari, and his two daughters, Haven and Maizy. He loved his family and he loved watching his two daughters grow into beautiful young ladies, each with their own distinct personality. Kari, Haven, and Maizy all helped with Mike's epilepsy. His illness strengthened his family and drew them all closer together.
Kari was the love of Mike's life. They married on September 19, 2007 and began their lifes' journey. That journey lasted 12 years, through sickness and health. Mike, ever the avid student, earned his bachelors degree and two masters degrees. He was three classes away from researching his dissertation and receiving his doctorate. He was only happy if he made straight A's and he never settled for less than his best. He sought to educate people about epilepsy and its complications. He wanted no special treatment.
Four years ago, Mike and his family adopted Dezi, a black Labrador, into the family. Dezi instantly bonded with Mike and she became his service dog. She was his faithful and ever-present companion.
A special thanks to Joelyn Whitling for being one of Mike's dearest friends and mentor.
Mike is also survived by his parents, John and Alice Halldorson; Kari's parents Clyde and Anne Shugart; Mike's brother Chris and his wife Holly; his sister and brother-in-law Marcy and Donnie Raney; his sister and brother-in-law Megan and Matt McPherson; his nieces and nephews and his aunts and uncles.
Mike was loved by all who knew him, and he will be deeply missed each and every day. Mike sought the Lord, and He answered him and delivered him from his fears - Psalms 34:4
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 5:00 PM at the First United Methodist Church in Odessa with Reverend Todd Salzwedel officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home. To visit our guestbook, please visit www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 22, 2019