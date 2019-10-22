Odessa American Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
5:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Odessa, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Halldorson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Todd "Mike" Halldorson


1984 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Todd "Mike" Halldorson Obituary
MIDLAND - Mike Halldorson - husband, father, son, friend, and teacher - left this life on Friday, October 18, 2019 and entered God's kingdom where he was received by our heavenly Father with open arms.

Mike was born December 26, 1984, to John and Alice Halldorson in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Growing up, Mike loved science, his family, and any and all animals. Mike moved to Midland where he found his calling as a Chemistry teacher. Mike never used a textbook. He researched and found materials that he knew would interest and engage his students. He was a beloved teacher at Permian High School for eleven years. Mike's courage and strength as he battled his epilepsy were an inspiration to all. He never wanted to miss a day of work unless it was to go be on the field with VIP tickets to watch his Minnesota Vikings.

He is survived by his wife, Kari, and his two daughters, Haven and Maizy. He loved his family and he loved watching his two daughters grow into beautiful young ladies, each with their own distinct personality. Kari, Haven, and Maizy all helped with Mike's epilepsy. His illness strengthened his family and drew them all closer together.

Kari was the love of Mike's life. They married on September 19, 2007 and began their lifes' journey. That journey lasted 12 years, through sickness and health. Mike, ever the avid student, earned his bachelors degree and two masters degrees. He was three classes away from researching his dissertation and receiving his doctorate. He was only happy if he made straight A's and he never settled for less than his best. He sought to educate people about epilepsy and its complications. He wanted no special treatment.

Four years ago, Mike and his family adopted Dezi, a black Labrador, into the family. Dezi instantly bonded with Mike and she became his service dog. She was his faithful and ever-present companion.

A special thanks to Joelyn Whitling for being one of Mike's dearest friends and mentor.

Mike is also survived by his parents, John and Alice Halldorson; Kari's parents Clyde and Anne Shugart; Mike's brother Chris and his wife Holly; his sister and brother-in-law Marcy and Donnie Raney; his sister and brother-in-law Megan and Matt McPherson; his nieces and nephews and his aunts and uncles.

Mike was loved by all who knew him, and he will be deeply missed each and every day. Mike sought the Lord, and He answered him and delivered him from his fears - Psalms 34:4

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 5:00 PM at the First United Methodist Church in Odessa with Reverend Todd Salzwedel officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home. To visit our guestbook, please visit www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
Download Now