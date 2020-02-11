|
|
ODESSA - On Tuesday, February 4, 2020, Mignon Johnston, loving sister, aunt, and friend passed away at the age of 80 after a brief illness. Mignon was born on November 20, 1939, in Olney, Texas to Kathryn Eloise Doyle Johnston and Charles Dana Johnston. She graduated from Odessa High School in 1957. Mignon worked until shortly before her death as an office manager at Double D Tong and also as a tax preparer. Mignon had a strong and vibrant personality. She was loved by many, and as she would say, not so loved by a few. Everything she did was never done only halfway. She loved, worked, volunteered, and lived her life to the fullest. She encouraged friends and family by believing in them, even when they didn't believe in themselves. Mignon never took "No" for an answer. She did everything her way and we loved her for it. In her limited spare time, she loved to shop, needlepoint, and read, especially biographies. Mignon never met a piece of jewelry she didn't adore. She also loved to travel with her family and friends. Her favorite places were West Point, New York, Canada, New Orleans, and Las Vegas. Volunteering was her passion. She spent many years on the board of CASA of the Permian Basin. In recent years she served in various positions on the board of Meals on Wheels: Odessa where she was integral to expanding the reach of the program. Mignon loved all animals and will be missed by her beloved peach poodle, Molly. Mignon was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers: Charles R. "Dick" Johnston and George T. Johnston. She is survived by her sisters: Elizabeth Johnston of Odessa and Dianne Hammons of Temple, Texas; her many nieces and nephews, including; Genevieve Johnston Smith and husband, Chad, and their son, Ewan, of Fort Mill, SC; Shane Johnston and wife, Connie, of Midland; her great-nieces and nephews, including; Lastin Johnston and wife, Casey, and their sons of Greenwood, Texas. She is also survived by her dear friend of 58 years, Pat Gandy, and her husband John. A Memorial Service will be at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dr. Jimmy Braswell, officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials are made to Meals on Wheels: Odessa. The family would like to thank her physician, Dr. Kharvar Dar for his diligent care, and all the nurses and staff in the Continued Care Unit at Medical Center Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home. To sign the guestbook please visit www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 11, 2020