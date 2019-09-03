|
TEXARKANA, TEXAS - Eddie Michael Greathouse, 65, of Texarkana, Texas, formerly of Odessa, Texas, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana. Mike was born December 27, 1953 in Dequeen, Arkansas to the late Russell and Sue Greathouse.
He served in the US Army and worked most of his life as a mechanic. Mike's favorite hobby was car racing with his best friend and brother Buster Greathouse. His heart went to his children, grandchildren, music, and animals.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Leon and Gene Greathouse.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Lynn Greathouse; his children Jennifer Greathouse and Michael Greathouse; grandchildren Kristoffer Landers, Emily Landers, Zachary Moore, Madelyn Moore, and Audrey Greathouse; his brothers and sisters Rita Pike, Don Greathouse, Ellen Jones, Nancy Brown, Rusty Greathouse, Lynn Sebolt, Orville Greathouse, Buster Greathouse, Ricky Greathouse, & Robert Greathouse; numerous nieces and nephews; and several other family and friends.
A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held at 2PM on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Texarkana Funeral Home-Texas Boulevard.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 3, 2019