ODESSA - Mike Rosas Cortez, age 90, of Odessa, TX, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Medical Center Hospital. He was born May 7, 1929 to Emitero Cortez and Lasara Rosas in Terlingua, TX.



Rosary will be at 7:00 PM, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.



Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with Father Frank Chavez officiating. Burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery.



Mike married Petra Rangel on April 19, 1952 in Odessa. He worked as a general laborer, working at the City of Odessa, Parker and Parker, Permian Enterprises, and Swalls. He retired at 62 and owned and operated Hawaiian Sno for 18 years before retiring again at the age of 80.



Mike is preceded in death by his father, Emitero Cortez; his mother, Lasara Cortez; his sisters, Ricarda Sotelo, Maria Galvan, Angie Alvarado, Polly Marquez; his brothers, Locaido Cortez, Jimmy Cortez, Evarsito Cortez and Johnny Cortez; his spouse, Petra Cortez; his son, Mike Cortez, Jr.; his daughter, Kathy Ulate and his stepson, Richard Rangel, Sr.



Mike is survived by his daughter, Irene Hernandez and husband Jesus of Odessa, daughter, Maria Cortez and spouse Mary Ann of Albuquerque, NM, Rose Ann Cortez of Odessa, Michelle (Josie) Juarez and husband Daniel of Odessa and his sister Yolanda Hernandez and husband Bobby of Odessa; 15 Grandchildren, 22 Great Grandchildren and 4 Great Great Grandchildren.



Pallbearers will be Nathan Valle, Richard Rangel, Jr., Robert Rangel, Jesreal Hernandez, Chris Guerrero and Simon Juarez.



The family of Mike Cortez wish to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Darrell Parsons, Dr, Satish Mocherla, Dr. Lara Deaver, Dr. Hillary Brunner, and Dr. James Li and the Nurses at the Able Center and Madison Medical Resort.



Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com. Published in Odessa American on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary