|
|
ODESSA - Mildred Faye Ellis
Mildred was born December 1st, 1923, she passed from this life March 3, 2020 at the age of 96. Mildred was born in Upshaw County and grew up in the East Mountain Community. Mildred married Bert Ellis on the 26th of April, 1942. Bert and Mildred came to West Texas in 1948 and lived here the rest of their lives. Mildred was a faithful member of Parkview Church of Christ for over 50 years. Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Tessie Johnson, her husband Bert, and brother Aubry Johnson.
Mildred is survived by her son Andy Ellis and wife Kris, daughter Judy Riffe and husband Jimmy, 3 grandchildren; Kelly, Brent, and Andrea, six great grandchildren, brother, Bobby Johnson and sister, Wanda Gilliland.
Graveside service will be at 11:00 AM Friday, March 6, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Lynn Money officiating. A BIG Thank YOU to all the wonderful staff and friends at Brookdale Assisted Living.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 5, 2020