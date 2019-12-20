|
|
ODESSA - Mildred Kathleen Garnett died on Monday, December 16, 2019 at her home in Odessa at the age of 84. She was born on April 12, 1935 in Lawton, OK to the late Richard P. Thomas and Rosa Hibbs Thomas.
When she was a child, her family moved to Odessa where she grew up and married A. M. Haley. They had and raised three children. They divorced. On November 9, 1976, she married Christopher D. Garnett in Trinidad, Caribbean.
Born in the depression era and the oldest of nine children, Millie learned early the value of hard work, thrift, responsibility and problem solving; as well as a deep appreciation for the smallest pleasures. She was a Christian with a deep faith in God and His goodness. She enjoyed greatly the years she lived in other countries. Being adaptable, she had a great capacity for enjoying life.
Her talents and passions were many. She was an avid reader and learner, traveler, gardener, care giver, and she loved spending time with family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Richard, Paul, Melvin and Robert Thomas; and one sister, Geneva Thomas.
Millie is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Chris D. Garnett; sons, Thomas B. Haley and wife Linda, and Jack D. Haley; daughter, Lydia Ruse and husband Bill; grandson, Christopher Ruse; sisters, B. J. Kinser, Thelma Bible, and Dody Martin; step-grandchildren, Michael Lang and his wife Caroline, and Tonya Lang; four step-great grandchildren; and one great-great step-grandchild.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10 AM at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home with Jimmy Braswell officiating. Burial will be held privately.
The family would like to thank the staff of Home Hospice, especially Nurse Shelly, for the loving care you showed Millie. You kindness will never be forgotten.
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 20, 2019