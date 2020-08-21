TEMPLE - Mildred Lenora Smith passed away quietly August 18, 2020 in Temple, Texas at the age of 90. Lenora, as she was called by friends and family, was born February 25, 1930 in Balko, Oklahoma. She was the 10th of 12 children of John Leroy Kinsey and Stella May Ballard Kinsey. When Lenora was young, the family moved to Pottsville, Texas where she met and married her lifetime love and partner, Avery Smith. Avery and Lenora soon moved to Odessa, Texas where they centered their lives. She raised her two children Avery Lee and Peggy, and she supported Avery as he built a business. She was a long-time member and volunteer at The Crescent Park Church of Christ. Lenora believed in feeding people through love and food. She was famous for her much adored and often coveted ability to fry chicken. Lenora is preceded in death by her husband Avery Smith, her son Avery Lee Smith, two grandsons, Aaron Smith and Adrienne Smith, her parents, and 11 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter Peggy and her son-in-law Bill Smith, her grandson Matt Smith, her two granddaughters Lacey Cesarz and Sarah Smith, and her three great-grandchildren Shannon, Caroline and Billy. Graveside Services will be at 9:00 AM, Monday, August 24, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Shawn Smith officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com
.