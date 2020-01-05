|
ODESSA - Mildred Pauline Been Dancer, age 89, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 in Odessa. Mildred was born September 25, 1930 in Sasakwa, OK to Nellie (Lewis) Been and Arthur Been. She married Benjamin Dancer on June 15, 1956 Mildred accepted Jesus as her savior on November 29, 1948. She was a member of Grandview Church of God. She spent her life dedicated to teaching the youth and in service for The Lord, and her passion was the church Christmas program. Mildred retired from Hallmark Cleaners and was employed at Odessa College Sports Center for over 10 years. She enjoyed cake decorating, giving and receiving greeting cards, and spending time with family and friends. Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Otis, Harold, and Arthur; sisters, Opal, Ruby Mae Allen, and Ruby Lee Hovis; husband Benjamin Dancer and son Woodrow Dancer. She is survived by one brother, Rev. Floyd Been and wife Suzette, of Okc, OK; daughter-in-law, Linda Dancer of Moore, OK; three grandchildren, Dianna White and husband Charlie of Midland, Michael Dancer and wife Jennifer of Washington, OK, and Sheila Dancer of Del City, OK; 13 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation 5pm-9pm Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Frank Wilson Funeral Home in Odessa. Services Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 10:00 am at Grandview Church of God in Odessa, officiated by Jeff Russell, Rev. Floyd Been, and Pastor Rapel Aguirre Jr. Our Granny loved The Lord and her family fiercely. She greatly enriched our lives and although we dearly miss her, we celebrate her homecoming. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Grandview Church of God or Meals on Wheels.
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 5, 2020