|
|
ODESSA - Milton Bailey Thornton, age 89. Of Odessa, Texas, passed away at home on November 12, 2019 in Odessa, Texas. Graveside Services will be at 1:00 PM, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Sid Driggers officiating. Milton was born in Lohn, Texas to Weldon and Ola Thornton on October 11, 1930. He attended school in Brady, Texas. On September 25, 1948, Milton married Lila Ruth Ferguson in Breckenridge, Texas and they moved to Odessa in 1950, where he began his career at Meador Sales and Service. Milton started Electronic Service Center in 1957, becoming a well-known figure in the West Texas area through his live commercials on Saturday nights with his sons whom he referred to as the Thornton Bunch. Through his career in electronics he received national recognition for his contributions especially in the budding car stereo industry. Milton was a member and attended Billy Hext Road Church of Chris and constantly thanked God for the life he was given the privilege to live. Milton is preceded in death by both his parents, Weldon and Ola Thornton of Brady, TX. In November of 2017, Milton buried his wife and love of 69 years, Lila Thornton. Milton is survived by his five children and their families: Pam Campbell and husband Ray, their three children, Wes and wife Allison and children, Natalie and Henry, Craig and wife Sharon and daughters, Harper, Violet, and Ada, Amanda and husband, Jon Jackson and children, Cambrey, Connor, and Eva; son, Larry and wife, Vicki and daughters, Julie Terry and Andrea Trotter and daughters, Evie, Julie, Clara, and Emmy Jo; son, Robert and wife, Shauna and their sons, Kagan, Matt and wife, Bernadette and their daughters, Haley Jo and Freya, Trent and wife, Stacy and daughter, Lorelia; son, Gary and wife, Karen and children Sara, James, Amy and husband Rob Moceri and children, Collins, Maggie, and Sebastian, David and wife, Destiny and son, Abraham; son, Weldon and wife, Leah and children, Nick and daughter, Hunter, Kayla and husband, Mark Meadows and children, Jeremiah, Dylan, and Leah Michelle; and a host of brethren and friends. A sincere and special thanks to Interim Hospice and the nurses and aides, especially Laura, Dannille, and Cynthia. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 15, 2019