WEATHERFORD, TEXAS - Minnie Marie Steinmann Gummelt, age 96 passed away February 3, 2020 at Medical City Hospital in Weatherford, Texas. Minnie, known as Marie by her family and friends, was born February 2, 1924 to Wilhelmine Becker Steinmann and Willie Louis Steinmann of Priddy, Texas, Mills County.
On October 14, 1944, Marie married Earl Wayne Gummelt of Star, Texas in Hamilton County. They were married in Goldthwaite, Texas. Earl was the love of her life. They were devoted to each other for more than 67 years. Their focus was their family, and they enjoyed strong bonds with their sisters and brothers. They shared a life of family-centered activities, vacations, family reunions, and attending sports events.
Marie was the quintessential homemaker. She loved activities such as sewing and enjoyed teaching kids in 4H how to make their own clothes. Her skill at sewing was known throughout Crane, Texas, where she lived from 1971 until 1985, and she was sought after for services and advice as a seamstress. Her grandchildren were fortunate to wear many of the clothes that Marie made, including Halloween costumes.
Marie was an outstanding cook. Her grandchildren can attest to the anticipation of a home-cooked meal by their grandmother. There was no going to restaurants when visiting Grandma's house. To suggest it would have been an insult. She cooked three meals every single day for her husband, including desserts. When visiting family at Thanksgiving or Christmas, there would be a pickup truck load of desserts transported to the gathering place to serve every family member's favorite sweet tooth treat, with peanut butter balls being a big favorite.
The house where Marie lived, whether it be in Crane, or later in Odessa, Texas was always immaculate. She took great pride in having a warm, inviting home for all to visit. Her care was not limited to inside the house as she also enjoyed working in the yard. She loved growing flowers and had a special skill in growing African Violets. Picking up pecans from the pecan trees at their home in Odessa was a favorite pastime and provided ingredients for her delicious pecan pies.
Family was of the utmost importance to Marie. In early December every year, she would get together with her many sisters for a Christmas party. They would make presents for each other and would spend much of the year in preparation. Even when she moved to other parts of the state, she and Earl had the Goldthwaite newspaper delivered to their house so they could keep up with the goings on of their home county.
Marie enjoyed long walks and some of her grandchildren can attest to her stamina even while walking well into her eighties. Marie insisted that she still walk on Bobwhite Drive when she turned 90, before she moved later that summer to Houston. She did. Marie was a huge baseball fan, being a follower of both the Rangers and the Astros. Baseball was always a topic that her grandchildren as well as her great grandchildren could turn to when they wanted to talk with "Grandma". Going to the stadiums to watch the games with her son, Gerald was always a special treat.
Most notably, Marie was a devoted wife. She spent the entire length of her marriage being a loving partner to Earl. Her family is still amazed she managed to fit in all of her favorite pastimes while being attentive to the needs of her husband. When asked about how she managed to do everything she would just smile and say, "Well, you know...I'm old school."
Marie is survived by her daughters, Doris Stewart and husband Isiah Spikes of Houston and Betty Patterson and husband Larry of Weatherford; son, Gerald Gummelt and wife Amber of Houston. She is also survived by grandchildren, Robin Wright and husband Matt of New Braunfels, Greg Stewart and wife Nellie of Klamath Falls, Oregon, Chris Stewart and wife Danielle of Bentonville, Arkansas, Jason Patterson of Weatherford, Scott Patterson and wife Angela of Conroe, Jill Patterson of Frisco, Haley Gummelt and husband Glen Pigman of Tacoma, Washington, and Russell Gummelt and wife Kristin of Hutto. She is survived by 18 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by four sisters and one brother. Dora Lippe of Marble Falls, Rosa Hull of Burnet, Dorothy Caudle of Wake Village, Benjamin Steinman and wife Joyce of Clovis, New Mexico, and Mary Seider and husband, Otto of The Woodlands.
Services will be held Friday, February 7, 2020, 10:00am, at Galbreaith Pickard Funeral Chapel in Weatherford, Texas with a family gathering following. A graveside service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Odessa.
Galbreaith Pickard Funeral Chapel of Weatherford, Texas in charge of arrangements.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 7, 2020