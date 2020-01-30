|
EDEN - Minnie Rose Jones Garner Rhodes, 95, of Odessa passed away on January 26, 2020. Visitation will be 6 PM to 8 PM, Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be held at 4 PM, Friday, January 31, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Reverend Dr. Jimmy Braswell officiating. Minnie was born in Little River County, AR to David Andrew and Annie Elizabeth Jones on December 5, 1924. She attended Foreman High School. Minnie married Elbert "Pete" Rhodes in September of 1952 in Texarkana. Minnie is preceded in death by her parents, husband "Pete", brothers, Ernest and Earl; and grandson, Jason Garner. Minnie is survived by son, James Garner and wife Linda, daughter, Janet Davis; son, Donald Rhodes and wife Mandy; sister, Ercell McGlohon; and grandson, Dustin Rhodes and wife Cyndi. Memorials may be given to Concho Health & Rehabilitation in Eden, TX or to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
