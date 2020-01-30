Odessa American Obituaries
|
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
View Map
Minnie Rose (Jones) Rhodes


1924 - 2020
Minnie Rose (Jones) Rhodes Obituary
EDEN - Minnie Rose Jones Garner Rhodes, 95, of Odessa passed away on January 26, 2020. Visitation will be 6 PM to 8 PM, Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be held at 4 PM, Friday, January 31, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Reverend Dr. Jimmy Braswell officiating. Minnie was born in Little River County, AR to David Andrew and Annie Elizabeth Jones on December 5, 1924. She attended Foreman High School. Minnie married Elbert "Pete" Rhodes in September of 1952 in Texarkana. Minnie is preceded in death by her parents, husband "Pete", brothers, Ernest and Earl; and grandson, Jason Garner. Minnie is survived by son, James Garner and wife Linda, daughter, Janet Davis; son, Donald Rhodes and wife Mandy; sister, Ercell McGlohon; and grandson, Dustin Rhodes and wife Cyndi. Memorials may be given to Concho Health & Rehabilitation in Eden, TX or to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 30, 2020
