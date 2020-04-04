|
|
ODESSA - On Monday, March 30, 2020, Mitchel Coy Hall, son of Max and Robbie Hall, went to sleep at his home and woke up in glory with his parents and brother, Terry Hall.
He was born on February 7, 1963 in Orange County, California. His family eventually settled in Odessa, Texas and he graduated from Odessa High School.
Mitchel loved everyone, and made each person feel equally special. He made a career in the oil industry which allowed him to meet many wonderful friends along the way and across many states. He was most proud of his family, especially his kids and grandkids. There is nothing that made him happier or prouder than them. If he wasn't with them, he was telling someone about them. He also enjoyed travelling the world, fishing, and a good cup of coffee.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Max and Robbie Hall and brother, Terry Hall, all of Odessa, Texas.
He is survived by his daughter, Samantha Hall, of Midland Texas; his daughter Perri Hall, of McCamey, Texas; his son Coy Hall, of San Angelo, Texas; and granddaughters Syann and Janessa Rojo, of Midland, Texas; sister, Judy Hall, of Odessa, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral is scheduled for the coming week, however, due to current restrictions this is only available to his immediate family. In the near future, once restrictions are lifted, a memorial will be held in his honor with extended family and friends.
Published in Odessa American on Apr. 4, 2020