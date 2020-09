KERMIT - Moises B. Leyva, 77, of Kermit, died Friday, September 18, 2020, in Odessa. Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Jesus King of Kings Church. Burial will follow at Kermit Cemetery in New Section. Pastor Hector Polanco is officiating. Arrangements are by Willowbrook Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Midland.



