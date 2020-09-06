1/1
Mollie "Jeanne" Hardin
1938 - 2020
ROSSVILLE - Mollie "Jeanne" Hardin, of Ringgold GA, left this world of hurt and pain, and flew with the Angels into God's open and loving arms on Aug 19, 2020. She was always known for her laughter, smile, generosity and being a friend to all.

Jeanne was born on December 17, 1938 in Merkel, Texas to the late Archie Floyd Hardin and Lillie Beatrice (Eggleston) Hardin. She grew up in Odessa Tx and was a proud, 1957, graduate from Odessa High School. She worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone (AT&T) for 34 yrs, 5 mon. She started her career as a phone switchboard operator for 19 years before transferring to the Supplies Dept where she was nicknamed "Mollie Mouse" by her co-workers.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Leon Hardin, Odell Hardin, Floyd Hulan Hardin and Lynn Hardin; sister, Barbara Hardin Brooks.

She is survived by her siblings, Ruby Hardin of Ringgold GA, Delbert (Linda) Hardin of Odessa, TX and Dana (Greg) Meeks of Spring TX; sister-in-law, Lennie D Hardin of Lipan TX; special aunt, Faye Walker of Big Spring TX. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family would like to give special thanks to Parkside Rehab Center in Rossville, GA and Willowbrook Hospice of Atlanta, GA, for the love and exceptional care given to her. She loved each one of you and considered you family.

Graveside services will be at 1:00 pm, Wednesday September 9, 2020 at Ector County Cemetery, 300 S Dixie Blvd, Odessa, TX 79761. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the charity of your choice.

Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by W.L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Home Fort Oglethorpe, GA.

Published in Odessa American on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Ector County Cemetery
1 entry
September 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
W.L. Wilson & Sons Ft. Oglethorpe Chapel
