ODESSA - Monte Joe Jackson, 65, of Odessa Texas, went to be with our Heavenly Father on July 16, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Viewing for Monte will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 1:00 to PM to 3:00 PM and again on Wednesday July 22, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Any funeral service or memorial will have to be held at a later date due to these unknown times. Monte was born in Hobbs, New Mexico to Wayne and Bobba Jackson on October 13, 1954. He attended Odessa High School in Odessa, Texas and remained a lifetime resident of Odessa. Monte was an absolutely devoted father to Keisha and Keaton, and loved spending time with his grandsons, Colton and Camron. He was always a very loving and generous Papa. He was also a loving, loyal brother to Mike, Mitchell and Matt. He was a Dallas Cowboys Fanatic and never gave up on his team. He enjoyed watching all NFL and College football games along with his other favorite sports such as basketball, baseball and golf. He also truly enjoyed opening his homes for entertaining not only to his own family and friends, but to a large number of his son's and daughter's friends throughout the years as well. Monte was extremely proud of his work in Wireline and was working as a Pipe Recovery Specialist and Consultant at Capitan Wireline at the time of his death. He also worked for several other established Wireline companies over his long, long career. He took tremendous pride in his job and was a loyal employee, mentor and friend to many in the industry. Hard work was his way of life and he worked until his health would no longer allow him to. I know he was loved by many and will be tremendously missed. Monte is preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Bobba Jackson; and his younger brother, Matt Jackson. Monte is survived by his son, Keaton Jackson; his daughter, Keisha Jackson Keese and her husband, Kris Keese of Fort Collins, CO; brothers, Mike Jackson and his wife Barbara Jackson, and Mitchell Jackson and his wife Valerie Jackson all of Odessa, TX; his uncle, Ronald Joe Eidson and his wife Shirley of Alto, New Mexico; cousins, Gary and his wife Jane, Greg Eidson of Hobbs, New Mexico, and Patrice Jones and her husband Charlie of Midland, Texas; also two grandsons, Colton and Camron Keese; along with many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Keisha and Keaton, along with the entire Jackson family would like to thank Heart to Heart Home Hospice for their help and care in making Montes final days peaceful. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com
.