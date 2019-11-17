|
|
ODESSA - Morgan Marie Talley, age 21, passed away November 11, 2019 in Odessa, TX.
Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM, Monday, November 18, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. John Copeland of Crescent Park Baptist Church officiating.
Morgan was born in Paintsville, KY to Andrew and Jessie Talley. She attended Midland Christian High School in Midland, TX. Morgan was an avid animal lover and adopted every stray she found. Morgan also loved to go hunting and fishing with her family. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends.
Morgan is preceded in death by her great grandparents, Claude and Betty Robison, and Rex and Edythe Talley.
She is survived by her two brothers and a sister, Brady Bennet, Ava Sullenger, and Layne Jaraysa; her father and step mother, Andrew and Tess Talley; her mother, Jessi Talley; her paternal grandparents, Duane and Susan Talley and her maternal grandparents, Lynette Ball and Bert Slone.
She is also survived by her extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Memorials may be given in Morgan's name to Karen's Place, P.O. Box 726, Louisa, Kentucky, 41230.
The family of Morgan Talley wish to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa and Southwest Transplant Alliance for their care and support.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home in Odessa.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 17, 2019