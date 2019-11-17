Odessa American Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel.
Resources
More Obituaries for Morgan Talley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Morgan Marie Talley


1998 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Morgan Marie Talley Obituary
ODESSA - Morgan Marie Talley, age 21, passed away November 11, 2019 in Odessa, TX.

Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM, Monday, November 18, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. John Copeland of Crescent Park Baptist Church officiating.

Morgan was born in Paintsville, KY to Andrew and Jessie Talley. She attended Midland Christian High School in Midland, TX. Morgan was an avid animal lover and adopted every stray she found. Morgan also loved to go hunting and fishing with her family. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends.

Morgan is preceded in death by her great grandparents, Claude and Betty Robison, and Rex and Edythe Talley.

She is survived by her two brothers and a sister, Brady Bennet, Ava Sullenger, and Layne Jaraysa; her father and step mother, Andrew and Tess Talley; her mother, Jessi Talley; her paternal grandparents, Duane and Susan Talley and her maternal grandparents, Lynette Ball and Bert Slone.

She is also survived by her extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Memorials may be given in Morgan's name to Karen's Place, P.O. Box 726, Louisa, Kentucky, 41230.

The family of Morgan Talley wish to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa and Southwest Transplant Alliance for their care and support.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home in Odessa. To send family condolences, please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Morgan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
Download Now