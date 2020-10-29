1/1
Mozell (Stokes) Thomas
ODESSA - Mozell Thomas, 88 of Odessa, passed away on October 22, 2020 in Odessa Texas at Medical Center Hospital. Mozell was born in Sulfur Springs, Texas to Virgie and Louis Stokes on September 17,1932. She attended the public schools in Sulfur Springs. She married William Travis Thomas Sr. in 1950 and soon after moved to Odessa, Texas. She worked in food service for ECISD until her retirement. She was a member of Rose of Sharon Missionary Baptist Church.

Graveside Service will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Ector County Cemetery - Rosehill Section.

Mozell is preceded in death by both of her parents; her husband, William Travis Thomas Sr.; her sons, William Travis (WT) Thomas and Robert Thomas; her sisters, Dorothy Lincoln and Ella Stokes; her brothers, Robert Moore and Willie H. Stokes.

Mozell is survived by her son, Bobby Thomas (LaToshia); one sister, Virginia Roberson; two daughters-in-law, Darlene Thomas and Aida Thomas; three sisters-in-law; her grandchildren, Bobby Thomas Jr., Mellissa Thomas, Michelle Thomas, Tiffani Thomas, Sean Thomas, Travis Thomas and Taleesha Thomas, Glenice Johnson and Anchesonique Pride; 12 great-grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; nieces; nephews and a host of friends..

Pallbearers will be: Derrian Forge, Shaquinten Harrington, Jr., Demetrius Thomas, Bobby Thomas Jr., Sean Thomas, Paul Harkless.

The family of Mozell Thomas wish to extend our sincere thanks to all of the nurses and staff at Focused Care, the doctors and nurses at Medical Center Hospital, Hospice of Odessa, St. James MBC Church family, Pastor Samuel L. Buhl, Sr. and First Lady Aterna Buhl; Christell Johnson, the staff of Martinez Funeral Home and all of our many family and friends.



Published in Odessa American on Oct. 29, 2020.
