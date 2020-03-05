|
NEW BRAUNFELS - Myron Gene Schneider of Harper, Texas passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Myron was born in Giddings, Texas to Willie and Ida Schneider on January 8, 1937. He attended Giddings High School where he was named All-District in three sports. He attended Texas Lutheran College in Seguin on a football and baseball scholarship. There, he met and married the love of his life, M'Liss Spaeth of Harper, Texas. Myron coached in Llano and Bellville before moving the family to Odessa, Texas in 1966 to teach and coach at Nimitz Junior High where he amassed an 18 year record of 120-20-2. Recently, the Ector County ISD school board voted to name the turf field at Nimitz in his honor. In 1984 he moved from Nimitz to Permian High School to head the Junior Varsity team. During his 8 years at PHS, he had a record of 69-1-2, culminating in a 66 game winning streak to capstone his career. He and M'Liss retired in 1992 and moved to the "ranch" in Harper. Myron was an active member of Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord in Odessa and St. James Lutheran Church in Harper. Myron's faith showed in his positive influence and belief in people and their potential. This is evident from the hundreds of young men whom he impacted over the course of his career. He is preceded in death by his mother Ida, father Willie, and brother W.A. He is survived by his wife of 61 years M'Liss, sister Peggy Berry, husband Gayle, son Dell Schneider, wife Sherry, daughter Robin Fawcett, husband Brian; grandchildren Scott Schneider, wife Morgan, Amy Klier, husband John, Brad Fawcett, wife Autumn, Dustin Fawcett, Jenn Hubert, and Jack Fawcett; great-grandchildren Sadie and Beau Schneider, Maggie Fawcett, and Olivia Fawcett, along with numerous other relatives and life-long friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 6th, 5:00-7:30pm at the Fellowship Hall at St. James Lutheran Church in Harper, Texas.
The funeral will be at St. James Lutheran Church on Saturday, March 7th at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. James Lutheran Church.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 5, 2020