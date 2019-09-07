|
|
ODESSA - Myrtle "Faye" Webbs was born in Stamford, Texas on June 4, 1946, to Myrtle Mae and Willie Hammond, Sr. At the age of 6 she moved to Odessa, TX and attended Douglas Elementary and completed her public-school education at Blackshear High School, graduating on May 22, 1964. From there, she attended Prairie View A & M University in Prairie View, TX.
When Myrtle Faye moved to Odessa, TX she was cared for by two loving people that were dear to her, Myrtle and Grady Clark.
In 1966 Myrtle Faye married James Webbs, Sr. and two children were born to that union, James Webbs, Jr. and Sharon Webbs.
Faye later returned to Odessa and went to work for Phillips 66 Oil Company. After several years she left Phillips and became part owner in the family owned business, Lee Hammond, Inc.
At a young age she professed her faith in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and after searching for a place to commit her Christian services, she united with Mackey Chapel United Methodist Church where she faithfully served until her departure from this life. At Mackey Chapel she served as the chair of the pastor's parish committee and the finance committee.
Her intelligence, beauty, and sweet, wonderful spirit were recognized early in life and she was named Blackshear Football Sweetheart of 1961 and 1962 and Miss Blackshear Court, 1962 and 1963. In addition to being a Miss Blackshear nominee for 1963-1964, she was a member of the Amores Chapter, Tri-Hi-Y, Steer Marching Band, the R. S. White Chapter of the National Honor Society, and she was the club editor of the Blackshear High School paper, THE STAMPEDE.
The impact she had on those in her world did not end with her efforts in high school and college but continued throughout the years and in 2007 she was named Woman of the Year by the Black Chamber of Commerce of the Permian Basin.
Myrtle Faye was also well known in the community as an intricate part of Sam's Bar B Q and Super Service Grocery Store. There were very few days in her many years of serving the public that the customers, friends and family found her missing from her posts at 500 N. Dixie or one of the other Sam's Bar B Q locations. Always working, and always with a soft greeting.
She leaves to cherish her memory one daughter: Sharon "Nicky" (Jason) Robinson of Odessa, TX, and one son: James "Stinky" (Catriva) Webbs, Jr., of Odessa, TX, eight grandchildren: Jamayl Webbs, Jarael Loud, Shavedria "my third child" Ray, Kheeauna Lide, Kheeaundre Webbs, James Webbs, III, Leeroynadis Webbs, Jason Robinson, Jr., and Ammad Quigley; eight great grandchildren; and one brother: Aubrey "Ned" Hammond (Denise) of Sacramento, CA.
There were many special people in her life, and she loved them all dearly, but you would be hard-pressed to find her without her sister-cousin and ride or die, Shirley Kay. She also spent her days making sure that the needs of Miss F. C. Whitiker, whom she cherished like a mother, were met. In addition, a host of relatives and friends will miss her warm smile, soft voice, and gentle hug.
Faye also leaves to hold her memory near to heart a very special friend, Joe Roe, of Denver, CO.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers: Leodis Hammond, Lee Roy Hammond, Willie Hammond, Jr., Don Hammond, and Wayne Hammond.
Life Celebration will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, September 9, 2019 at First United Methodist Church with James Webbs Jr. as Eulogist. Burial will follow at Ector County Cemetery in Odessa II Section. Arrangements are by Martinez Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 7, 2019