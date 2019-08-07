|
ODESSA - Myrtle Olivia Armstrong Mercer, age 92, of Frisco, died August 2, 2019. Visitation will be Thursday, August 8 at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home from 6-8 pm. Graveside services will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Friday, August 9 at 11 am. Doy Smithson, of Life Change Baptist Church, will be officiating.
Myrtle was born July 13, 1927, in White Earth, ND to Willis and Clara (Strom) Armstrong. She lived in North Dakota until the family moved to San Pedro, CA in 1943. There, she met her future husband of 68 years, C. L. "Red" Mercer. They were married August 30, 1944. They were married by a Presbyterian preacher who the said it "would not last".
They moved back to Red's home in Valera, TX in 1945 and eventually settled in Odessa in 1949. They raised two sons, Robert and Danny and two daughters, Verna and Brenda. They were members of Temple Baptist Church and then Life Change Baptist Church.
Myrtle was a homemaker, a wife, mother, friend and sister. She worked in the food industry for a time. The word most often used to describe her was "sweet".
Myrtle was preceded in death by her husband, Red Mercer, son Robert Mercer and grandson Cody Mercer. She also preceded in death by her brothers, Lloyd Armstrong, George Armstrong, and sister, Wilma Sitchler.
Myrtle is survived by her daughters Verna Glynn of Frisco, Brenda Virgin and husband Michael of Odessa, and son Danny Mercer of Valera. She is also survived by her sisters Carol Wooten in California and Lila Williams in Oregon. She is survived by grandchildren: Charles Mercer, Stephanie Anderson, Patrick Glynn, Colin Glynn, Tina Dudeck, Kris Virgin, Drew Virgin and Jennifer Mercer Saurer, and many great-grandchildren, who loved her dearly.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 7, 2019