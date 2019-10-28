|
|
ODESSA - Nancy Coye Thorp, age 72, of Odessa, passed away at Parks Methodist Retirement Village on Friday, October 25, 2019. She was born in Raton, NM on February 9, 1947 to the late Daniel Light and Gertrude (McKelvey) Thorp. Nancy attended college at Odessa College from 1964 to 1968, graduating as a Registered Nurse. She was a member of the Ector County Democrats and the International Order of the Rainbow For Girls, as well as a member of the Methodist faith.
"Crazy Aunt Nancy", she was the life of the party. She was full of character and adventure. In her younger days, she loved to travel and although bedridden in recent years, she never lost her spirit of adventure and was planning escapades even in her last days. Although a registered nurse, Nancy was best known in Odessa as an antique vendor. She loved shopping and garage sales and had a talent for spotting the gems.
Nancy is survived by her nephew: Ron Clifton; nieces: Missy O'Reilly and husband Tim and Lisa Clifton; Ann Robertson (adopted daughter) and her family; cousins: Richard Norman and wife Pam, Don Thorp and wife Pat, Dale Ray Thorp, Donna Odom, Jimmy Ennis, Judy Spencer, and Harry McKelvey and his wife Betty; and numerous loving friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her partner: Richard Wood.
Memorial services will be held at Acres West Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 3:00 pm. Pastor Mike Bartlett will officiate.
Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 28, 2019