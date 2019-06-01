ROSWELL - ROSWELL DAILY RECORD



MAY 31, 2019



LAGRONE FUNERAL CHAPEL



BISH, NANCY JEAN OSBORN- Nancy Jean Osborn Bish passed into the welcoming arms of her Savior on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Nancy was born December 6, 1930 in Des Moines, NM to Sam and Hassie (Montgomery) Osborn. At six years old, her family moved to Clovis, NM and when she was twelve to Dexter, NM



She graduated valedictorian and president of her class from Dexter High in 1948. She attended Hardin-Simmons University, Odessa College, Texas Tech, and received her degree in Elementary Education from N.M. Highlands University.



In 1950, she married Don Bish of Las Vegas N.M. at First Baptist Church in Dexter. She became mother to his 18 month old son, Daniel, and had a daughter, Sharon, in 1951. They spent most of their married life in Odessa, TX, where Nancy taught in elementary schools for twenty-six years. In addition, she taught nine years in the GED program at Odessa College. In both Dexter and Odessa, she also gave piano lessons. She and Don moved to Roswell, NM in 1997.



Nancy actively participated in her churches: First Baptist of Dexter, Odessa and Roswell. She began teaching Sunday School at 14 and continued until her 70's. She played the piano and the organ, and sang in the choir throughout those same years.



She volunteered with the Roswell and Odessa Literacy Councils and was a lifetime member of the National PTA. Nancy also belonged to the Retired Teachers of both NM and TX; teacher sororities Kappa Kappa Iota, Alpha Delta Kappa, and Delta Kappa Gamma; and Delta Sigma Epsilon.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Don, in 2012 and her son, Daniel, in 2014; her parents, Sam and Hassie Osborn; her sister, Aileen (Virgil) Henry; and her brother, Kenneth (Mildred) Osborn.



Nancy is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Kenneth) Berry and their children, Kevin (Sarah) Berry with their children; D'Shan Berry; Lauren (Adam) Burns and their children; and her late son Daniel's children Sara Bish, Joy (Mike) Gorey and their children; Christina (Brent) Peterman and their daughter; and Codee Bish; nephews and nieces Ron, David, and Duane Henry; Marsha Henry Webb, Becky Osborn Walker, Beth Osborn Hackney, Steve Osborn, Kenni Osborn Fewin; many great-nieces and nephews, as well as Sara and Joy's mother, Judy (Bob) Hipp.



Viewing for Nancy will be from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM Sunday, June 2, 2019 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM, Monday, June 3, 2019 at First Baptist Church. Interment will follow at 3:00 PM at South Park Cemetery with Pastor Aaron officiating.



Please make memorials to the New Mexico Baptist Children's Home, the New Mexico Commission for the Blind, or a .



Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com Published in Odessa American on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary