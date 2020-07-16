ODESSA - Nancy Lynn Key, 39, of Odessa, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior Monday, July 6, 2020 at Medical Center Hospital. She was born April 9, 1981 in Waco to Linda Dorothy (Craft) and George Donald Loudenback. She was baptized into the Christian faith on May 10, 1981.



She married Brent Key on June 4, 2011 in Odessa. Nancy lived out her faith, showing God's love in the many ways she served others. She worked as a social worker and had a heart for helping the elderly. Throughout her courageous fight with cancer, Nancy was always there to support and encourage other cancer patients. She enjoyed just about any craft but her greatest joy came from being a mother to McKenna.



Nancy is survived by her husband, Brent Taylor Key of Odessa; daughter, McKenna Lynn Key of Odessa; parents, Pastor Don and Linda Loudenback of Odessa; brother, Daniel Loudenback and wife Sarah of San Antonio; sister, Jennifer Rasch and husband Ivan of Denton; half-brother, Donald Wayne Loudenback and wife Sandy of Kearns, Nebraska; Parents-in-law, Ronald and Carol Key of Odessa; brothers-in-law, Shane Key of Lubbock and Joshua Key of Joliet, IL; and two nieces and three nephews.



She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Howard and Dorothy Craft and Elizabeth Wallam.



The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 4-8 PM at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home in Odessa. A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10 AM at Grace Lutheran Church in Midland. A graveside service will be held Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10 AM at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Odessa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Little Pink Houses of Hope, offering retreats for cancer patients and their families.



