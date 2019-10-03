|
|
ODESSA - On Saturday, September 28, 2019, Nancy Mahan, loving mother of 3 children went to be with the Lord at age 76. Nancy was born May 20, 1943 in Bethel Kansas.
Her spirit is carried on by her two daughters, Debbie and Terri, son James, eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Nancy had a passion for family and friends and looked for every opportunity to express her love by mailing greeting cards for every occasion. She was known for her kindness which could always be seen in her infectious smile and gentle touch. She also passed on her love of music to her children. She spoke of the good Lord often and was happiest when sharing meals with her family and friends. Nancy was frequently referred to as "Aunt Nancy" by friends and family alike. She had a generous spirit frequently putting others needs before her own and leaves behind countless beautiful memories.
Nancy is survived by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Linda, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and Crematory and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 3, 2019