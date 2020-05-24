SEGUIN - Nancy Kuykendall Ellyson



Nancy was born to Marguerite and John Brice Kuykendall on May 13, 1929, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Her father was an employee of John Mabee Oil Company, Tulsa. In 1934, he was transferred to Kansas, where the family lived for four years. Then the family made a permanent move to Odessa, Texas, when Nancy's father was named West Texas Production Superintendent for Mabee Oil.



Following graduation from Odessa High School, Nancy attended Sul Ross State Teachers College, Alpine, finishing with a degree in English. She returned to Odessa to teach Language Arts in Crockett Junior High School.



Nancy had met Fred Ellyson, Jr., in Sul Ross, where he was completing his third college degree. She and Fred were members of the First Presbyterian Church, she in Odessa, he in his hometown of Fort Stockton. On December 21, 1950, the couple were married in the Odessa Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Dr. Joe M Brown officiating.



Earlier, while Fred was attending Texas Tech, he enlisted in the United States Naval Reserve. When he was called to active duty in late 1951, Nancy remained in Odessa to fulfill her teaching contracts. After Fred's honorable discharge in 1953, he and Nancy moved to Fort Stockton, where Nancy began teaching English in the newly established junior high school. Fred contracted the building of the Fine Arts Studios and resumed his profession as piano/organ teacher and technician.



Their son, John Frederic, was born in Fort Stockton, March 17, 1957.



In time, Nancy returned to education as a substitute teacher in Fort Stockton High School. She was also a volunteer in the local public library. In the early 1980s she served as associate editor for the two-volume Pecos County History, published in 1985.



Eventually Fred retired from teaching to manage Ellyson real estate investments. He died in May 2007.



Nancy died May 20, 2020.



Graveside rites were officiated by the Rev. Dr. James R. Miles. Nancy is buried beside her beloved husband in the Ellyson family plot, East Hill Cemetery, Fort Stockton.



Immediate survivors are son John Frederic and wife Sondra, La Vernia, Texas; grandsons: Nathan and wife Shaelyn, Batesville, Ark; Cody, Amarillo, Texas; Steven and wife Heather, Carlsbad, New Mexico; and three great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter.



Memorials may be given to the Fort Stockton Public Library.



