MIDLAND - Our sweet mother and friend, Naomi Jewel Hall, went to be with Jesus her Lord and Savior Friday July 24 th , 2020. She is celebrating in heaven with her husband, Council Leon Hall. They enjoyed 73 years of marriage together.



Naomi is also celebrating with her parents, Hughbert and Martha E. (Phillips) Wells, her brothers, Roger Wells and Amos Wells, sisters, Evelyn Walker, Anna Ruth Hoover, and Imagene Hall, and grandsons Aaron Dean Hall and Cayden James Hall.



Naomi loved her children, Cynthia Ann Miles and husband Robert Allen Miles, Jimmy Dean Hall and wife Sonia Hall. She delighted in her grandchildren, Wendy Ann Sparks, Cylena Ann Holeman, Clifton Allen Miles, Kayla Stephens and Jeremy Cypert; great grandchildren Christoper Hall, Cory Armstrong, Baily Sparkman, McCartney Holeman, Callaghan Miles, Mikaelynn Miles, Josalyn Hall, Brayden Cypert, Bentley Cypert, Kyah Cypert, Teagan Stephen and Ashley Lopez, and great great grandchildren, Hillery Lopez and Baislynn Fields, and many nieces and nephews.



Naomi loved her family and loved working in the garden. She canned vegetables and made jelly, pickles, and sauerkraut. She made sure her family ate well. She would take us on long walks in the pastures and would name every flower and plant we saw.



Naomi's father passed away when she was 2 years old. Her mother was ill for several years after that. Naomi and her 3 sisters took care of each other, worked the farm together and paid it off the year Naomi graduated from Pyron High School.



Naomi loved the Lord and served Him faithfully. We often saw her on her knees beside her bed praying for her family and friends. She had a gift for caring for others. She took many friends to church with her. When asked why you are taking that little boy to church, she would answer, "he might be the next Billy Graham".



Naomi worked for Avon for several years. She was top seller in the Presidents Club. She loved children and loved caring for them. She taught children at Westminster Presbyterian Mother's Day Out. She was especially proud that she taught Brooks Landgraff in one of her classes.



Naomi was a member of First Southern Baptist Church, Gardendale, Texas. She came to know the Lord as a child and often told of going to church in a wagon pulled by a team of horses. We are so grateful for her faithful service to our Lord.



Visitation will be Thursday night July 30, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at American Heritage Funeral Home, 4100 north FM 1788, Midland, Texas. Services will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Cotton Flat Baptist Church, 6409 South Hwy 349, Midland, Texas, the Reverend Rick Holeman officiating. Interment to follow immediately at American Heritage Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store