|
|
ODESSA - Naomi Maxine Guthrie, 84, of Odessa, passed away on February 5, 2020 in Midland, TX. Visitation will be from 2:00-4:00 PM, Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Sunset Memorial. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, February 10, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend David Newton of Crossroads Fellowship, officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Naomi Maxine Guthrie was born in Keota, Oklahoma to Leonard and Katherine on April 8, 1935. She married Joe Robert Guthrie on June 9, 1950 in Albuquerque, NM. She was a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking for her family and serving in the church kitchen. She loved going shopping and doing lunch with the girls. She was an avid bowler for years and made life-long friendships from it. Maxine enjoyed getting together with her bible study group and attending Sunday school. She was an active member of CrossRoads Fellowship. Maxine is preceded in death by her husband, a sister and brother. Maxine is survived by two brothers, Leon Smith and wife Darlene of Logan, NM, and Jerry Don Smith and wife Ellen of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; three daughters, Kathy Cowan and husband Mike Cowan of Midland, TX, Robbin Hendley and husband Stuart Hendley of Argyle, TX, and Robbie Cross and husband Robby Cross of Odessa, TX; two grandchildren, Michael Cowan and wife Tracey of Midland, TX and Chase Smith of Odessa, TX and two great-grandchildren Madison and Bryson Cowan of Midland, TX. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 8, 2020