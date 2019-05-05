GAINSVILLE, GEORGIA - Nathan Kowacich, age 57, of Buford, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, in Gainsville, Georgia.



A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 1:00 P.M., at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Daniel Kowacich officiating.



Nathan was born to George and Ola Irene Kowacich on August 25, 1961, in Odessa, Texas.



He truly loved the outdoors. He enjoyed fly-fishing, hunting, and gardening. Above all, Nathan was a Texan through and through and one of his biggest dreams was to get back "home" to Texas and to revisit the Big Bend area. Nathan loved the mountains, hiking, and spending time with his family visiting and enjoying the Big Bend area.



Nathan is preceded in death by his mother, Ola Irene Kowacich; father, George Kowacich; nephew, David Randal Garrett; great-nephew, Ricky Lee Burt and nephew Joshua Kowacich.



Nathan was born into a large family. He is survived by his brother, Daniel Kowacich and wife Donna of Odessa, Texas, brother, Nolan Kowacich and wife Merrilia of Pine, Arizona and Gordon Kowacich of Beaumont, Texas; sisters, Jean Tullous of Odessa, Texas, Darlene Garret of Odessa, Texas, Brenda Robertson of Kenner, Louisiana, Jo Mays and husband Fred of Pampa, Texas, Debbie Kowacich of Beaumont, Texas and Rebekah Kowacich Perry of Odessa; nieces and nephews, Jennifer Mays Resendez and husband Joey of Rowlett, Texas and their two children Ryan and Rosalyn, niece Laura Williams of Odessa, Texas her daughter Brittany Sellers and her two children of Houston, Texas, niece Tammy Tullous Walters and husband Danny of Odessa and their son, Randy, nephew Larry Tullous of Odessa, Texas, niece Teresa Tullous Bryan and husband Michael of Odessa, Texas; nephew George Ray Casey of Houston, Texas; niece Ashlea Kowacich Stebbins and husband Kyle of Odessa, Texas, niece Amanda Toney of Odessa, Texas, niece Victoria Perry of Odessa, Texas and Candace Perry of Odessa, Texas and his daughter Paige Lollar and her husband Jeffrey of Tokio, Texas, and two grandchildren Abigail and Hudson.



Nathan will be missed by all who knew and loved him. We welcome all his friends to join us in the Memorial Service to honor and celebrate his life.



Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com. Published in Odessa American on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary