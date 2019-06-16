ODESSA, TX - Naydine Louise (Dunlap) Prewitt, age 93, of Odessa, TX, passed away June 9, 2019 at home in Odessa, TX.



Naydine was born July 12, 1925 to William Oliver Dunlap and Lola Frances Jennings in Atoka, Oklahoma.



She united in marriage to William Clinton Prewitt on November 22, 1940 in Konawa, Oklahoma and remained married for 63 years.



Naydine was a hairdresser for twenty-two years, she worked for Childers Hair Salon, and eventually built her own shop, Naydine's Beauty Parlor. After retiring she decided on a new venture. She went back to college and received her Real Estate/Broker's License. She successfully sold Real Estate for Trower Realtors for nine years. Back to college again getting a teaching certificate. She taught school for seven years. Eventually retiring and moving to Las Vegas, Nevada to play in the sun. She and Dad lived there for nine years, moving back to Odessa in 2000.



She is preceded in death by her husband, William Clinton Prewitt; her parents, William Oliver and Lola Frances Dunlap; her brothers, Fred, Bobby, Claude Dunlap and her sister, Beatrice Cupps.



Naydine is survived by one brother, Jimmy Dale Dunlap (Cathy); four children, Priscilla Toliver (Doyle), Wendell Prewitt (Janice), Sue Kelley (Mike), and Bill Prewitt (Sande); five grandchildren, Sonnie, Wendy, Ryan, Lea, and Jaime; four great grandchildren, Austin, Baylee, Clover and Liam as well as a host of wonderful friends.



We the family, would like to take this time and express our utmost sincere gratitude for all your prayers, food offerings and especially offering to sit with our Mother during this most difficult time. May God Bless you all Abundantly.



Thank you to all the Nursing Staff at the Courtyards that took such good care of Mom every day for four years. Also thank you Home Hospice for her excellent care in her final days.



We have a special love for our friend and caregiver, Cathy McClure. She has been our Special Angel. Mom loved her dearly.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Autism Speaks.org or at .



A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.



