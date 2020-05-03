ODESSA - Nelda Dianne Warden passed away on April 15, 2020 at her home in Odessa, Texas. A memorial service will be held at later date.



Dianne was born May 3,1942 in Electra, Texas to Virgil A. And Helen O. Hughes. The family of 5, including older sisters, Sherry and Reba, relocated to Odessa, Texas. She is a 1960 graduate of Odessa High School and a 1977 graduate of UTPB. She had two sons. Dianne and James Warden married in 1989. She worked in the registar's office of UTPB for 5 years and she worked as a social worker for The Salvation Army for 16 years and Texas MHMR for 6 years.



Friends and family said Dianne was a compassionate and caring person. She took care of those she loved. She was a lover of animals, She said if she had enough property she would take in all stray animals in Odessa. She was smart and creative. She had a great sense of humor.



Dianne is survived by her sons Michael and David, daughter-in-law Louise, grandchildren Elizabeth Kimbrell and husband Cody, Hannah Feeser and great- grandchild Nolan Kimbrell.







