Neldon Millar
ODESSA - Neldon L. Millar, 75, of Odessa, TX passed away on September 16, 2020. Neldon was born in Ft. Worth, TX on May 21, 1945. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

He received a BS in Accounting from Texas Wesleyan College.

He married Sandra Preas on June 4, 1966; they were married for 51 years.

He worked as an Accountant for 40 years. He never met a stranger and always greeted everyone with a smile. Neldon was actively involved in Centro Cristiano Vida Abundante Church.

Neldon is survived by Aaron Millar, son, of Odessa, TX; Karen Potenza, daughter, and husband, Michael Potenza of El Paso, TX; Damon Millar, son, and wife, Jen Millar, of Modesto, CA; and Christina Millar, daughter, and her fiancé, Aaron Wilson of Houston, TX. Granddaughters Dana Price of El Paso, TX and Taylor Millar of Modesto, CA which he loved with all his heart.

Neldon is preceded in death by Sandra Millar, his wife; and his parents, C.D. and Gertrue Millar.

Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 3rd at 3:00 pm at Centro Cristiano Vida Abundante, 2119 N. Grandview Ave, Odessa, TX.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes you consider making a memorial donation in Neldon's honor to his church family, Centro Cristiano Vida Abundante.



Published in Odessa American on Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Odessa Funeral Home
1700 North Jackson
Odessa, TX 79761
4323346812
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The ODESSA AMERICAN

