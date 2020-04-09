|
ODESSA - Nell Brown Waldrop
February 6, 1935 - April 6, 2020 (age 85)
Nell Brown Waldrop joined her heavenly father on Monday, April 6, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
Nell was born on February 6, 1935 in Iraan, Texas to Thomas James Oliver and Jesse Jewel
Wise Oliver. Nell grew up in Grandfalls, TX, and graduated from Grandfalls High School. Nell
has lived in San Diego, CA, Guam, and spent most of her life in Odessa, TX.
Nell was a real estate broker and business owner of Nell Brown and Associates. Nell was a fun,
loving person with a very caring spirit. She loved helping others either through her favorite
charity or as a Texas REALTOR.
Her caring nature was a perfect fit as a REALTOR. Nell began her very successful real estate
career in Odessa where she owned Nell Brown and Associates, Coldwell Banker. She loved
helping her clients achieve the American dream of homeownership. Before her retirement, Nell
was an active member of the Odessa Board of REALTORS, the Texas Association of
REALTORS and the National Association of REALTORS, where she served on the board of
directors, including that of President and she chaired every committee at least once. Nell
received many achievement awards, including the REALTOR of the Year Award, Golden R
Award and the Golden Eagle Award. She loved to travel with her fellow REALTORS to the
Texas REALTORS conventions and she also loved to model in the TREPAC skits. Nell was a
true leader that everyone admired and loved.
Nell married her beloved husband David in 1981. Nell was a member of First Baptist Church in
Odessa where she volunteered and loved every moment. Favorite scripture: John 3:16
Nell's hobbies included reading, gardening, and traveling.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Waldrop; her parents; brother Junior Oliver;
sister Joe Craft; and one grandchild, Lindy Brown.
Nell is survived by her two sons, Jay Brown (Lisa) of Arlington, TX; John Brown (Lori) of
Odessa; step-daughter, Vicki Vickers Sorrells (Tom) of Odessa; four grandchildren and 10 great
grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19, there will be a private burial. Memorial services will be held at a later date to
be determined.
As an expression of sympathy, please consider a memorial donation to Humane Society of
Odessa, Home Hospice or Mission Odessa in Odessa, Texas.
Published in Odessa American on Apr. 9, 2020