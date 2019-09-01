|
ODESSA - Nellie Yevonne (Neel) Askins was born July 28, 1939 to Charles Fulton and Abbie Lee (Wilson) Neel in Mitchell County, Texas. She graduated from Loraine High School in 1957. As a teenage girl she played the piano for the Baptist church in Loraine, Texas. She married her beloved husband, Leon Allen Askins, on January 1, 1959 in Odessa,Texas. Together they raised four beautiful daughters. She fought the good fight and has finished the race, and has kept the faith to hear the words "Well done my good and faithful servant"! She entered in to her eternal reward on the morning of August 30, 2019. She was 80 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon and her youngest daughter, Nita Mattson.
She leaves behind her daughters Pamela and husband Jay Ward, of Odessa, Texas, Sue and husband Robert Turner of Midland, Texas and Rita and husband Craig Kerley of Cabot, Arkansas, 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She was loved by all, cherished by many and will be greatly missed.
A Graveside is scheduled for 1pm on Tuesday Sept. 3, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Reverend Ralph Emerson Officiating. Services entrusted to Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 1, 2019