ODESSA - Nelva LaGrace (Harris) Wilkerson, age 88, of Odessa, TX passed away on December 10, 2019 in Odessa, TX.
Grace was born December 24, 1930 to Oscar William Harris and Martha Pearl (Rasco) Harris in Lamesa (Dawson Co.) Texas. She attended school in Lamesa and finished the eighth grade. In April 1947 she married Bill Wilkerson. Grace was a homemaker and mother. She was a quilter, seamstress, crocheter and knitter. She was a member of the Second Baptist Church in Lamesa. She also was a member of the Rebekah's Lodge. In the 1960's Grace and family moved to Odessa, TX, where she enjoyed being a homemaker.
Grace is preceded in death by her husband William Wilkerson; her father Oscar William Paul Harris; her mother Martha Pearl (Rasco) Harris; sisters, Martha Ann Harris, Ova LaNell Schwartz and Lily Florence Beaty; brothers, Jody William Harris, Edward Harris, W. Lee Harris, John Leldon Harris, and Jimmy Paul Harris.
She is survived by her sister Helen Ruth Hobson of Lamesa, TX; seven children; Martha and Husband Eddie Poitevint of Odessa, Nelva and husband Bob Riggs of Brownwood, TX, Marilyn and husband Mark Billings of Odessa, TX, Michael and wife Carol Wilkerson of Selma, North Carolina, Evelyn and husband Richard Poitevint of Odessa, Gary and wife Lisa Wilkerson of Odessa, TX and Melanie Dotson of Odessa; 13 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 27 great great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Clyde Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be: Roger Poitevint, Russell Wilkerson, Steven Poitevint, Harrison Poitevint, Bobby Riggs and Kevin Swinford
Honorary Pallbearer will be Timothy Moyers.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 13, 2019