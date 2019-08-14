|
|
MCCAMEY, TX - Nichole Michelle Henderson, age 31, passed away at home on Saturday, August 10, 2019 in McCamey, TX.
Nichole's family will receive guests on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Chapel with Reverend Paul Thompson officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Paint Creek Cemetery in Robert Lee, TX.
Nichole was born on October 1, 1987 to William and Darlene Henderson in Odessa, TX. She went to school in Odessa and was a homemaker to her four children and fiance, David Graham.
Nichole is preceded in death by her mother, Darlene Moore; grandparents, Frances and Johnny Henderson; grandmother, Alma Moore; uncles, Benny and Ottis Henderson.
She is survived by her dad, William Henderson; stepmom, Rhonda Henderson; fiance, David Graham; son, Brody; daughters, Kasey, Lexi and Lacie; stepson, Ari Graham; brothers, William Henderson Jr. and Michael Henderson; sister, Megan; uncles, Jimmy Henderson, Johnny Henderson, Danny Moore, Mike Moore, Richard Valica; aunts, Debbie Henderson, Melinda Gentry, Kathy; cousins, EJ Grillo and Leslie Richardson; David's parents, Alan and Peggy Graham.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home. To sign the guestbook, please visit www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 14, 2019