SAN LEON, TX - A man breathed his last hard breath on September 20, 2019 and here we mark his passing and remember his life. From humble beginnings he worked hard to provide for his family. He went through this tough life with a sense of humor, a twinkle in his eye, a straight and honest man, his word was his bond and his handshake was like a granite boundary marker, immovable.
Born July 14, 1942 in Milano, Texas, in a dirt floor house, Nolan Ray Cass grew up as a ranch hand often on the receiving side of the mountain oysters tossed his way as they steered the bulls. He married the love of his life, Brenda Sue Havner in 1963. They didn't have much money and found creative ways to entertain themselves that involved fresh air and flatulence. Nolan Ray Cass is preceded in death by his father, Jesse Epps Cass and his mother Bessie Mae Jolly, his stepfather Grady Jolly, and his daughter Misty Dawn Falgout. He is survived by his lovely wife of 56 years, Brenda Sue "Suzie" Cass; sister Carolyn Vannoy and husband Irvin Vannoy; His daughters, Suzie Diane King and husband Wesley Devon King; Elaina Hope Hamm and husband Clayton Howard Hamm; Candy Denise Garcia and husband Martin Rodriguez Garcia. Nolan's legacy lives on through his grandchildren, Brandy, Heather, Stephanie, Chrystal, Isiah, Clayton, Elizabeth, Olivia, Joshua, Summer, and Charles; and eighteen great grandchildren and three angel babies that we will see in heaven.
Nolan will be remembered as the towel and mat king in Odessa. CEO/CFO/COB/President/Owner/Janitor and worker bee of NRC Towel and Mat Service. Many long and hard hours were spent in that little shop, sweating out a living that provided for his family, just look at those family vacations, burnt to a crisp on the beach, washed away in flash floods, backing down single lane mountain roads and the trip to the nudist beach. Never play King Oil with him, you were going to lose. Nolan liked his games and enjoyed playing cards and video games. Through it all Nolan kept his humor, even in his final week, the nurses at the hospital laughed at his jokes and sly sense of humor. He was right, when he said he was going to see his Mom, Misty and Jesus in Heaven. Godspeed Nolan, now you have your peace in the valley.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10 AM at Frank Wilson Funeral Directors with Pastor Mike Bartlett officiating. Burial will follow at the Rosehill section of Ector County Cemetery. Please visit frankwwilson.com to leave online condolences.
Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.
Psalm 116:15
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 26, 2019