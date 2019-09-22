|
ODESSA - A graveside service for Norma Jean Smith Sizemore, 87, is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Monday September 23, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Odessa, Texas.
Mrs. Sizemore died September 19 at The Parks Senior Living in Odessa. She was born January 6, 1932 in Mertzon, Texas to Clyde Vernon Smith and Elsi Ann Buckmaster Smith. She married John Fredrick Sizemore July 3, 1949 in San Angelo, Texas.
Mrs. Sizemore spent most of her adult life in Odessa where she and Fred owned and operated Sizemore Water Well Drilling. In January of 1964 they adopted Alan Wayne Sizemore.
She was preceded in death by her parents Clyde Vernon and Elsi Ann Smith; her husband John Fredrick Sizemore; siblings Louise Pickett, Delsie Gann, and Clyde Ray Smith.
Survivors include: Son Alan Wayne Sizemore and wife Kim of Wichita Falls. Grandchildren - Lara Johnston and husband Patrick of Wichita Falls, Justin Sizemore and wife Katie of Lubbock, Whitney Henderson and husband Bryce of Wichita Falls. Great children London, Boston, and Charlotte Johnston.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 22, 2019