|
|
ODESSA - Norma Jean Adams, age 81, passed from this life at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, TX on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She was born in Moultrie, Georgia on Thursday, June 2, 1938 to the late Norman Dewitt Gunn and Lula Odell (Pilkington) Thornton. Norma was a retired homemaker/caregiver.
Norma was nice to everyone and never met a stranger. She loved babies and animals and especially cats. She was very independent and strong willed. She did not like being a burden so she would not let you know when and if she needed anything. She did however like being helpful to anyone that needed it.
Those left to cherish her love and memory are her children: Cheryl Hailes and husband Arthur of Magnolia, TX, Gary Adams and wife Helen of Oklahoma City, OK, and Edward Adams of Odessa, TX. She also had 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Norman Gunn and Lula Thornton; her husband of 30 years: Wilfred Dean Adams; son: Raiford Dean Adams; and daughters: Debra Jean Adams and Barbara Elaine Brown.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Apr. 26, 2020