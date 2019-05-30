ODESSA - Our beloved Norma Jean Wilson passed May 27, 2019 in Odessa, TX. Norma was born in Gilmer, TX on June 29, 1948 to the late Carl and Dovie Abron. She attended Dunbar High School, Kermit High School and Houston Beauty School. Norma married Percy Wilson.



Norma attended Faith Baptist Church, Kermit, TX; Harvey Avenue Baptist Church, Ft. Worth, TX and Bethlehem Baptist Church, Odessa, TX. She worked as a beautician, masseuse, CNA and caretaker for the late Mary Ross and Martha Jackson.



Norma is preceded in death by her husband Percy Wilson and her parents Carl and Dovie Abron.



Those left to cherish her memories are brothers: Roy C. Abron (Gail) of Ft. Worth, TX and Carl Abron Jr. (Laurean) of Hopkins, SC; sisters: Mary Morris (Luther) and Debra Abron Sutton of Odessa, TX; sister-in-law: Govelle Abron of Cedar Hill, TX; 15 nieces and nephews; 21 great nieces and nephews, and 1 great-great niece.



Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Martinez Funeral Home.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Greater St. John Baptist Church with Rev. Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Ector County Cemetery in Odessa II Section. Arrangements are under Martinez Funeral Home. Published in Odessa American on May 30, 2019