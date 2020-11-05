1/1
Norma Moreno Bullard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ODESSA - Norma Moreno Bullard, 58, passed on from this life on Sunday, November 1, 2020. She was born on July 3, 1962 in Odessa, TX to Thomas and Josephina Moreno. She stayed in Odessa and spent her younger years as a home maker; later filling the bellies of her loyal customers with delicious burritos delivered daily. Norma was a wonderful mother, unwavering she raised four children and instilled values of kindness, humility, and courage. Being highly active she enjoyed working around her home and tending to her garden. Amongst the things she enjoyed, she had a special love for the many pets that defined her life and caring personality. As busy as she was, Norma enjoyed slowing down with her children and grandchildren, especially on a lake front teaching them how to cast and catch, and she could catch. She will always be remembered as a strong, kindhearted woman, even in her most difficult times she always wanted to serve others.

Survivors include her mother, Josephina Moreno; brothers, Adam and Eddie Moreno; sisters, Susie Lara and Carmen Santiago; her three sons, Dr. Gabriel Salinas Jr, Andy Salinas and wife Priscilla Salinas, Moses Salinas and wife Clarissa Salinas; daughter Cheyenne Salinas and husband Julian Aranda; and five grandchildren Isaiah Lee Salinas, Ambri Lee Salinas, Joseph David Salinas, LeeAnn Aranda, and June Aranda.

She is preceded in death by her father, Thomas Moreno; three brothers, Tommy, Frank, and David Moreno; and sister, Anna Maria Bernal.

There will be a small service for immediate family members only. The family asks that in lieu of flowers please send memories, stories, and photos to NormaMorenoTribute@gmail.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Odessa Funeral Home
1700 North Jackson
Odessa, TX 79761
4323346812
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The ODESSA AMERICAN

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved