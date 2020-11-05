ODESSA - Norma Moreno Bullard, 58, passed on from this life on Sunday, November 1, 2020. She was born on July 3, 1962 in Odessa, TX to Thomas and Josephina Moreno. She stayed in Odessa and spent her younger years as a home maker; later filling the bellies of her loyal customers with delicious burritos delivered daily. Norma was a wonderful mother, unwavering she raised four children and instilled values of kindness, humility, and courage. Being highly active she enjoyed working around her home and tending to her garden. Amongst the things she enjoyed, she had a special love for the many pets that defined her life and caring personality. As busy as she was, Norma enjoyed slowing down with her children and grandchildren, especially on a lake front teaching them how to cast and catch, and she could catch. She will always be remembered as a strong, kindhearted woman, even in her most difficult times she always wanted to serve others.Survivors include her mother, Josephina Moreno; brothers, Adam and Eddie Moreno; sisters, Susie Lara and Carmen Santiago; her three sons, Dr. Gabriel Salinas Jr, Andy Salinas and wife Priscilla Salinas, Moses Salinas and wife Clarissa Salinas; daughter Cheyenne Salinas and husband Julian Aranda; and five grandchildren Isaiah Lee Salinas, Ambri Lee Salinas, Joseph David Salinas, LeeAnn Aranda, and June Aranda.She is preceded in death by her father, Thomas Moreno; three brothers, Tommy, Frank, and David Moreno; and sister, Anna Maria Bernal.There will be a small service for immediate family members only. The family asks that in lieu of flowers please send memories, stories, and photos to NormaMorenoTribute@gmail.com.