MIDLAND - Norma Sue (Hough) Young passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 in Midland. She was born April 6, 1939 in Matador, TX to the late E.W. and Ester Hough.
Norma fell in love with her high school sweetheart, Lonnie Lee Young, and they married on January 15, 1956. Norma was a dedicated wife and loving mother. She prided herself in being a homemaker and raised four rambunctious kids. As a young wife and mother, Norma always knew when to be firm, when to be supportive, and to always ensure that her family was her first priority.
Norma and Lonnie moved their family to Odessa, TX in 1974. While in Odessa, Norma became a licensed Real Estate broker and taught Principals of Real Estate at Odessa Junior College.
Norma deeply enjoyed music, travel, playing cards and bringing her family together.
Norma is survived by her husband of 63 years, Lonnie; four children, Jacky Lee, Gary Dan, Sue Ann and Michael Alan; brother, Clarence Hough; 8 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Norma/Grandma/Mom - Thank you for teaching us to love one another, to honor our commitments (especially when it's hard), and to share our blessings generously with others. As a born again Christian, Norma has gone to be with her Savior and those of us left behind have peace knowing we will be reunited one day.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 10 AM at Odessa Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Bartlett officiating. Burial will follow at the Odessa II section of Ector County Cemetery.
Please visit odessafuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 30, 2019